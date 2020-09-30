Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.