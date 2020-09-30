ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth about $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ZIX by 1,071.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

