Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

