Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

