Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,224,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 306,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

