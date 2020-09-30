Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist upped their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,339 shares of company stock worth $17,232,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.