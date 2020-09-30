Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $255.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,960,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

