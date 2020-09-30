STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.27 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.