Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGB stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

