Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:USAS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

