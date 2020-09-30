Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:USAS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

