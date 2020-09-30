BidaskClub Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

SPWR opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 598.30 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunPower by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Contrast: Electromed and Its Rivals
Financial Contrast: Electromed and Its Rivals
Kodiak Sciences vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison
Kodiak Sciences vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison
Head to Head Survey: Aurora Cannabis vs. Its Competitors
Head to Head Survey: Aurora Cannabis vs. Its Competitors
Aware Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Aware Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Avid Technology Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Avid Technology Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Atreca Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold
Atreca Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report