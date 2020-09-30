BidaskClub Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Strong-Buy”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

SPWR opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 598.30 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunPower by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

