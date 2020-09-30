Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

VIOT stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth $637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

