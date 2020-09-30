Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

