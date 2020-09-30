Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $585.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

