ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.03. ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

CCXI stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,026,552 shares of company stock worth $58,035,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 207.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 95.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

