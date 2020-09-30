Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

KRTX opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,358,333 shares of company stock valued at $103,829,578. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

