Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 459,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 381,422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,224,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

