-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Brightcove reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOV opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

