SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.14). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

SEAS stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

