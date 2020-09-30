Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,250,000. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,796,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 668,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,950,000.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $942.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

