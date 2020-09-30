SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.