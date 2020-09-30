Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the August 31st total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.