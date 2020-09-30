Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

