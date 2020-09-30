Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Independent Bank Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Independent Bank Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Short Interest Update
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Short Interest Update
Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Permianville Royalty Trust Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Permianville Royalty Trust Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report