Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

