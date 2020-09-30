Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in CIT Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

