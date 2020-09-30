Esquire Financial Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

