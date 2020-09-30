Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

AROW opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

