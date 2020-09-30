SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Get SWISS LF HLDG/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SZLMY shares. UBS Group raised shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.