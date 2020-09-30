Analysts Expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.07. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

