SPDR S&P Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,695 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 249,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

