SPDR S&P Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,695 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 249,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Latest News

Independent Bank Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Short Interest Update
Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Permianville Royalty Trust Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
