Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Call Options (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,228 call options.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Independent Bank Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Independent Bank Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Short Interest Update
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Short Interest Update
Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Permianville Royalty Trust Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Permianville Royalty Trust Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Boosted by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report