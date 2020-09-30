Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Call Options (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,228 call options.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

