$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $325.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

