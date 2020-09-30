Bank of America Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of BAC opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

