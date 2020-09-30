Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BPRN stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 284,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

