Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Piper Sandler

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NYSE FNB opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in F.N.B. by 77.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 84,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,325,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 210,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

