Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.85.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

