Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

JPM stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

