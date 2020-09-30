Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

