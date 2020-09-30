Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

