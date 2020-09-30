Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

