Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Lee Rochford Acquires 127 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($195.82).
Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 121.19 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.53. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68.
Arrow Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.