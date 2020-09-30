Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Lee Rochford Acquires 127 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($195.82).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 121.19 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.53. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

