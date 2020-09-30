James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Andrew George Wright Buys 152 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,351.28 ($1,765.69).

LTHM stock opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $176.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. James Latham plc has a 12-month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.88.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

