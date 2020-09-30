James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Andrew George Wright Buys 152 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,351.28 ($1,765.69).
LTHM stock opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $176.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. James Latham plc has a 12-month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.88.
About James Latham
