John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 1,251 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,498.16).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

