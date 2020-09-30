Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 2,324 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 287.30 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
