Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Purchases 2,324 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 287.30 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

AV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($6.23) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report