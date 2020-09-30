Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Purchases 40,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 23.10 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.34. Rotala Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report