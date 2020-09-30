Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Purchases 40,000 Shares

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).
Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 23.10 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.34. Rotala Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.
