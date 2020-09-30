Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Purchases 40,000 Shares

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 23.10 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.34. Rotala Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.

Get Rotala alerts:

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.