DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Ian Gray Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Ian Gray bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

Shares of DX opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.60. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of $98.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

