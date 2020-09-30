Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan Acquires 30,000 Shares

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

LON:CSN opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Chesnara Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The stock has a market cap of $412.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesnara Plc will post 2713.2323422 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.