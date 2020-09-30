Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Davies of Abersoch Acquires 3,130 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,160.59).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,193.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

