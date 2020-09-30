Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

