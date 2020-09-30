Greenpower Motr’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 7th (NYSE:GP)

Greenpower Motr’s (NYSE:GP) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 7th. Greenpower Motr had issued 1,860,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Greenpower Motr’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GP. B. Riley began coverage on Greenpower Motr in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Greenpower Motr in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE GP opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Greenpower Motr has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

In other Greenpower Motr news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,510.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Greenpower Motr

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

